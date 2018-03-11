Cuba's likely next president pledges more responsive gov't
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SANTA CLARA, Cuba — The 57-year-old Communist Party official expected to assume Raul Castro's seat as president of Cuba on April 19 says the country's next government will be more responsive to its people.
Miguel Diaz-Canel told reporters in the central city of Santa Clara that "the people will participate in the decisions that the government takes."
He also lamented the downturn in relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump, saying "the reestablishment of relations has been deteriorating thanks to an administration that has offended Cuba."
Diaz-Canel appeared to be a promising a shift toward a more open governing style rather than any sweeping political reform. In a bit of political
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-