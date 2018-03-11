Democrat seeks coal-country help in Pa. House election

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Democrat Conor Lamb is going to Pennsylvania's coal country for help in the first congressional election of 2018, widely viewed as a key test of support for President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Lamb told those inside a packed fairgrounds building Sunday that he won't forget the union members who are supporting him in the final days of southwestern Pennsylvania's special House election.

Trump has visited the district twice to help Republican Rick Saccone. Polls suggest the race is a toss-up ahead of Tuesday's election in a district Trump easily won in 2016.