Duke Energy: Utility CEO's pay jumped to $21M last year
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy says its top executive's compensation has more than doubled over the past two years.
The country's No. 2 electricity company by total customers reported to shareholders that Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good was paid more than $21.4 million in 2017, an increase from $10.8 million in 2015.
The company's proxy filing released Friday says Good's base salary rose last year by about 4
Duke Energy has 7.5 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
The Charlotte-based company won approval to raise prices on about half its North Carolina customers by 6
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-