Flake: Anti-tariff Republican should challenge Trump in 2020

WASHINGTON — A prominent Republican critic says President Donald Trump should be challenged in 2020 by a candidate who opposes tariffs and objects to Trump's full-throated attacks on political opponents and the media.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona holds those views and he says he is aware that such a campaign "would be a tough go" because the GOP "is the Trump party right now."

But Flake says "that's not to say it will stay that way." He is retiring from the Senate and has not ruled out a run for president.

Flake also chided Trump for attacking the press at a political rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania.