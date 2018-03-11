French far-right party definitively severs ties with founder

PARIS — France's far-right National Front party has definitively severed its ties to firebrand founder Jean-Marie Le Pen as it tries to revive its fortunes.

The party also re-elected his daughter, Marine Le Pen, to a new term as president at party congress where she was its only candidate for the post. A new 100-member governing council was also named.

The party tweeted Sunday that more than 79 per cent of members who participated in a vote approved new party statutes that included abolishing Jean-Marie Le Pen's position of party president for life.