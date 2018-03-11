From Spiwak to O'Malley: Was change to Irish name political?

CHICAGO — It's an alleged bid to harness the luck of the Irish or, at least, the luck of an Irish name.

A watchdog says a Chicago-area lawyer changed his name to sound Irish to improve his odds of winning election as a Cook County judge, from Phillip Spiwak to Shannon P. O'Malley, after losing a 2010 race in a neighbouring county.

The Illinois Civil Justice League is releasing its judicial candidate ratings Monday, citing O'Malley's name change for giving him a "not-recommended" rating.

Chicago celebrates its large Irish communities, and political experts say data indicates some voters are more likely to vote for judicial candidates with Irish names.