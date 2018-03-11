German energy companies E.ON, RWE agree to swap assets

BERLIN — German energy company E.ON SE says it has agreed to take over a big stake of utility company RWE's subsidiary innogy in exchange for a far-reaching range of assets from E.ON's renewable business.

E.ON announced the complex deal in a statement on Sunday, saying it is acquiring 76.8 per cent of RWE's stake in innogy in exchange for granting RWE an effective participation of 16.67 per cent in E.ON

The company added: "E.ON would transfer to RWE most of E.ON's renewables business."