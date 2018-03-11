Islamic State claims bombing in Libya that killed 3

CAIRO — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a car bombing at a checkpoint in eastern Libya that killed at least three militiamen.

A Libyan official said the attack Friday targeted a checkpoint on the outskirts of the town of Ajdabiya manned by the self-styled Libyan National Army, fighters loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who are battling Islamic militants in eastern Libya.

The extremists claimed the attack in a statement released late Saturday.