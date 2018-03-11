Israeli army draft bill spat could spark early elections

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister is holding emergency negotiations with key coalition partners in hopes of averting a crisis that has threatened to plunge the country into early elections.

Members of Benjamin Netanyahu's government have been quarreling over whether to extend military draft exemptions afforded to ultra-Orthodox men.

His religious partners say they will not vote for the 2019 budget without draft exemptions, while a key secular partner has vowed to bolt the coalition if the budget isn't passed soon.

A letter Sunday by the lawmakers' Council of Torah Sages, a policy-making body, rejected a compromise offer, saying there was no change in the religious party's stance.