Major ruling expected on stash-house stings, racial bias
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago is slated to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling Monday about whether law enforcement stings where suspects are talked into robbing non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses are racially biased.
The ruling could determine whether agencies nationwide curtail their reliance on
The judge issuing the ruling is the Chicago federal court's first Hispanic chief judge, Ruben Castillo. His ruling in 2013 that there was a "strong showing of potential bias" in the stings generated years of legal motions and dueling expert reports — culminating in Monday's ruling.
Castillo and eight other federal judges held rare joint hearings in December to examine statistics-based evidence on the issue. Combined, the judges are overseeing a dozen different criminal cases involving more than 40 suspects arrested in stash-house stings, but they all heard the same evidence on the question about bias. Castillo would be the first to rule, though the other judges could issue their own decisions later.
The answer to whether the stings do or don't discriminate based on race largely hinges on competing interpretations of statistics.
Jeffrey Fagan, a
But government witness Max Schanzenbach said Fagan's methodology was flawed. He said it's only natural that trafficking-related stings are focused where trafficking activity is highest — in low-income areas of Chicago that have a higher concentration of blacks and Hispanics.
Since the hearings,
Courts have ruled previously that proving racial bias doesn't necessarily require proof of explicit racist
___
Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm