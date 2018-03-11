Niagara Falls casino wants to break record for vow renewals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is inviting married couples to re-tie the knot in a place already known as a honeymoon hotspot.

City promoters are putting together a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony.

Couples are asked to register on line for the June 23 ceremony. Organizers are hoping thousands of couples will take part.

The current record stands at 1,201 couples set by Western Michigan University in 2016.

The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is organizing the event with help from the region's tourism agencies and will host a reception.