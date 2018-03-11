Preservation group acquires Chacoan-era site in New Mexico
AZTEC, N.M. — A national
The Farmington Daily Times reports the site, located above Aztec Ruins National Monument, was donated to the Archaeological Conservancy by Charley and Kim Dein and has been named the Dein Ruin.
The property transfer was completed Tuesday.
The square, block-style great house contained 30 to 40 rooms and may have been two stories high. Archaeological Conservancy Southwest Regional Director Jim Walker says Chacoan elite likely lived inside the great house.
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com
