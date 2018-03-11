News / World

Putin's Russia: From basket case to resurgent superpower

In this photo taken on Friday, March 2, 2018 and released Saturday, March 10, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly in Kaliningrad, Russia. In the some times combative interview Putin denied the charge by U.S. intelligence services that he ordered meddling in the November 2016 vote, claiming any interference was not connected to the Kremlin. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin looks more invincible than at any other time in his 18 years in power.

Since he was last elected in 2012, Russians have invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, blanket-bombed Syria and been accused of meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Putin has also claimed to have a scary new nuclear arsenal.

Putin boasted earlier this month about the latest weapons, saying "no one listened to us. You listen to us now."

Putin will overwhelmingly win re-election March 18, thanks to the way he has transformed Russia's global image, consolidated power and imprisoned opponents.

Expected to win as much as 80 per cent of the vote, Putin will further cement his authority over Russia, a czar-like figure with a democratic veneer.

Angela Charlton reported from Paris.

