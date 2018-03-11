Return of 2 Greek soldiers held in Turkey demanded at rally
ORESTIADA, Greece — Over one thousand people have gathered in northeastern Greece to demand the return of two Greek soldiers who have been held in
The rally in the town of Orestiada on Sunday was organized by a local cycling club. Its members pedaled the
A second lieutenant and a sergeant in the Greek army have been held in Edirne, Turkey since March 2, when they strayed into Turkish territory. Greece has said the soldiers were on a routine patrol and accidentally entered Turkey during snowy and foggy weather.
The duo's parents plan to travel to Turkey for a second time in the coming days.
