Social media offers dark spaces for political campaigning

The main events in a political campaign used to happen in the open, when a debate or major TV ad got attention.

That was before the explosion of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube as political platforms. Now some of a campaign's most pivotal efforts happen in the often-murky world of social media. That's where ads can be targeted to narrow slices of the electorate and run continuously with no disclosure of who is paying for them.

Journalists trying to hold candidates accountable have a hard time keeping up.

Larry Noble works for the Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C., which seeks greater transparency in political spending. He says this new "dark area" of campaigns means people who are not targeted don't know anything about the information being funneled to other voters.