Sumatran tiger fatally attacks man in western Indonesia
A
A
Share via Email
PEKANBARU, Indonesia — A rare Sumatran tiger fatally attacked a man in the latest human-tiger conflict in a western Indonesian region plagued by widespread deforestation, officials said Sunday.
The victim, Yusri Effendi, a 34-year-old construction worker, was mauled Saturday evening in the Indragiri Hilir district of the Sumatran province of Riau.
Local police chief Muhammad Rafi said the victim and three fellow workers were working when they spotted the tiger under a building. They decided to wait for about two hours until the tiger left.
They later walked about 250
A search by fellow workers and villagers found Effendi unconscious in shrubs on the edge of a river, but he died later due to bleeding from a wound on his nape, Rafi said.
He said the location was about 20
Indonesia is home to some 400 Sumatran tigers, but they are increasingly under threat as their jungle habitat shrinks.
As their habitat diminishes, many of the endangered animals roam into villages or plantations in search of food, setting off conflicts with humans.
Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies. About 400 remain, down from 1,000 in the 1970s, because of forest destruction and poaching.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
In this depressed Pennsylvania steel town, Trump’s tariffs meet deep skepticism — and almost no one wants to hit Canada
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-