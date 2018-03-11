The Latest: China lawmakers abolish presidential term limits
BEIJING — The Latest on China's lawmakers amending constitution to abolish term limits (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
China's rubber-stamp lawmakers have passed a historic
The National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates endorsed the
The amendment upends a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong's chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.
The slide toward one-man rule under Xi has fueled concern that Beijing is eroding efforts to guard against the excesses of autocratic leadership and make economic regulation more stable and predictable.
