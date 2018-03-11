Vietnam says ex-top police official organized gambling ring
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese police have arrested a senior police official suspected of involvement in an international gambling ring as the ruling Communist Party pushes its crackdown on graft.
The Ministry of Public Security said on its
The president had stripped Hoa of the "people's police" title earlier Sunday, the ministry said.
State media said 38 people have been arrested for their roles in the multimillion-dollar gambling case so far in which police have seized property and other assets worth of $44 million.
