Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' holds grip on No.1 spot
LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" held on to the No. 1 spot at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row, adding $40.8 million to its North American gross.
"Black Panther" has earned a staggering $561.7 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide.
It beat out Disney's newest film, "A Wrinkle in Time," which debuted in second place with $33.1 million. The Ava DuVernay directed film cost just over $100 million to produce.
The horror film, "The Strangers: Prey At Night," opened in third place with $10.4 million. The Jennifer Lawrence spy-thriller "Red Sparrow" took fourth in its second weekend with $8.5 million and the comedy "Game Night" rounded out the top five with $7.9 million.
1. "Black Panther," Disney, $40,817,579, 3,942 locations, $10,355 average, $561,697,180, 4 Weeks.
2. "A Wrinkle In Time," Disney, $33,123,609, 3,980 locations, $8,323 average, $33,123,609, 1 Week.
3. "The Strangers: Prey At Night," Aviron Pictures, $10,402,271, 2,464 locations, $4,222 average, $10,402,271, 1 Week.
4. "Red Sparrow," 20th Century Fox, $8,502,263, 3,064 locations, $2,775 average, $31,471,006, 2 Weeks.
5. "Game Night," Warner Bros., $7,863,391, 3,061 locations, $2,569 average, $45,004,023, 3 Weeks.
6. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $6,775,718, 3,112 locations, $2,177 average, $93,433,524, 5 Weeks.
7. "Death Wish," MGM, $6,581,130, 2,882 locations, $2,284 average, $23,856,431, 2 Weeks.
8. "Annihilation," Paramount, $3,302,319, 1,709 locations, $1,932 average, $26,246,833, 3 Weeks.
9. "The Hurricane Heist," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $3,024,399, 2,402 locations, $1,259 average, $3,024,399, 1 Week.
10. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $2,742,244, 2,157 locations, $1,271 average, $397,250,264, 12 Weeks.
11. "Gringo," STX Entertainment, $2,722,420, 2,404 locations, $1,132 average, $2,722,420, 1 Week.
12. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $2,347,664, 1,552 locations, $1,513 average, $60,940,802, 15 Weeks.
13. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $1,914,157, 952 locations, $2,011 average, $167,614,558, 12 Weeks.
14. "Fifty Shades Freed," Universal, $1,368,020, 1,357 locations, $1,008 average, $98,382,615, 5 Weeks.
15. "Thoroughbreds," Focus Features, $1,224,430, 549 locations, $2,230 average, $1,224,430, 1 Week.
16. "MET Opera: Semiramide (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,200,000, 900 locations, $1,333 average, $1,200,000, 1 Week.
17. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $694,643, 552 locations, $1,258 average, $53,339,205, 18 Weeks.
18. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $328,610, 278 locations, $1,182 average, $81,159,866, 12 Weeks.
19. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $293,406, 309 locations, $950 average, $17,458,151, 16 Weeks.
20. "A Fantastic Woman," Sony Pictures Classics, $271,632, 166 locations, $1,636 average, $1,157,307, 6 Weeks.
