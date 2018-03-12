Colombia renews peace talks with last remaining rebel group

BOGOTA — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says he's resuming peace talks with the nation's last remaining rebel group.

Santos told the nation in a televised broadcast Monday that he's sending his chief negotiator back to Ecuador for a new round of talks in belief that "peace saves lives."

Talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army broke down in January after the expiration of a temporary cease-fire. The rebels initiated fresh attacks just hours after the cease-fire ended and sporadic violence between the guerrillas and government forces has continued.