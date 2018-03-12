Elaborate sandcastle at South Padre Island vandalized

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Police say vandals have damaged an elaborate sandcastle located in front of the South Padre Island Visitors Center .

South Padre Island police are seeking four men in connection with the $24,000 in vandalism discovered Friday during spring break. Authorities believe one of the suspects also climbed a flagpole and stole the South Padre Island flag.

The sandcastle featured 2018 "Welcome" and "Happy Easter" greetings, along with stylish sand renderings of structures and animals.