EU extends sanctions for alleged Russian meddling in Ukraine

BRUSSELS — The European Union has prolonged sanctions against senior Russian officials, lawmakers and military officers for a further six months over alleged meddling in Ukraine.

EU headquarters said in a statement Monday that "an assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime."

The asset freezes and travel bans on 150 people and 38 "entities" — usually companies or organizations — have been extended until Sept. 15.

Those targeted are accused of "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."