French far-right youth official resigns over racial slur

PARIS — A young official of France's far-right National Front has resigned after he was recorded using a racial slur outside a congress aimed at remaking the party's identity.

Davy Rodriguez, the No. 2 in the party's youth wing, was "ambassador" of the weekend congress to transform the anti-immigration party into one apt to govern.

He tweeted on Monday that he was resigning, and condemned the slur but questioned whether he made the remark.

A video on social networks showed an agitated Rodriguez using a racial slur about a black man outside a bar.

He announced his resignation minutes after party leader Marine Le Pen said Rodriguez would "very probably" be excluded after an investigation.