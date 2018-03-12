How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks were split Monday as technology companies continued to climb, but Boeing and other industrial companies gave back some of the ground they won on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 3.55 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,783.02.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 157.13 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 25,178.61.

The Nasdaq composite gained 27.51 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 7,588.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.91 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,601.06.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 109.41 points, or 4.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 459.39 points, or 1.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 684.93 points, or 9.9 per cent .