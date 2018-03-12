How major US stock indexes fared Monday
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stocks were split Monday as technology companies continued to climb, but Boeing and other industrial companies gave back some of the ground they won on Friday.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gave up 3.55 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 157.13 points, or 0.6
The Nasdaq composite gained 27.51 points, or 0.4
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.91 points, or 0.2
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 109.41 points, or 4.1
The Dow is up 459.39 points, or 1.9
The Nasdaq is up 684.93 points, or 9.9
The Russell 2000 is up 65.55 points, or 4.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland on why Nova Scotia needs better teacher discipline
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident