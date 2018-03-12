Iran troops thwart twin suicide attack near Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news website says Revolutionary Guard troops have thwarted a twin suicide attack near the Pakistan border, killing both would-be bombers.

Monday's report by Sepahnews.com says the assailants tried to attack a border outpost belonging to the Guard on Sunday night, one was using an explosive-laden truck and the other had a suicide belt.

It says both assailants were killed. The explosions also wounded two Iranian forces at the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The report didn't say whether the assailants had crossed into Iran from Pakistan.

The area has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.