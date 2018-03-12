Lots of talk, little action on curbing health care costs

WASHINGTON — Congress is searching for a way to curb soaring health care premiums. But the effort is faltering.

Each party is making escalating demands. Democrats want to strengthen President Barack Obama's health care law by enlarging federal subsidies for consumers. Republicans are still waging war against that statute and want to relax its coverage requirements and win abortion restrictions.

As a result, the whole effort could collapse.

That would leave each side blaming the other when next year's expected higher insurance rates are announced — just weeks before Election Day on Nov. 6.