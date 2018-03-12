Man, woman sent to hospital over package at UK Parliament
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Police in London say two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a suspicious package was found at Britain's Parliament complex.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Monday about a package at the Norman Shaw Buildings, which are near the Houses of Parliament and contain lawmakers' offices.
The force says a man and woman have been taken to a hospital as a precaution, and police are investigating.
Last month, a package containing white powder was sent to an office in Parliament. Tests found the powder was not harmful.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland on why Nova Scotia needs better teacher discipline
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
Psychiatrist who treated patients for their homosexuality had sex with male patients in his office
-
Olympic gold medallist Tessa Virtue stands on her own two skates