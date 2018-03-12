Markets Right Now: Stocks drift lower after an early gain
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Major U.S. stocks indexes gave up an early gain and were broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.
Boeing and other industrial companies fell Monday, giving back some of the ground they won late last week.
Banks were also lower, but technology stocks rose. Bank of New York Mellon gave back 1.3
The S&P 500 rose fell 2 points, less than 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 132 points, or 0.5
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in retailers and technology companies.
Starbucks rose 1.4
Several stocks were moving on deal news.
Johnson Controls was up 1.6
Optical communications company Oclaro soared 23
The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71 points, or 0.3
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88
