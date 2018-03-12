National Park Service sets meeting on climbing rules

LANSING, W.Va. — National Park Service officials say the New River Gorge National River is one of the largest climbing areas in the eastern U.S., and they want visitors to understand the rules that apply to climbing activities.

The Park Service has set a meeting for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Canyon Rim Center on rules for climbing activities at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area. A presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The Park Service says there are more than 1,600 established climbing routes in New River Gorge National River, renowned for the Nuttall sandstone that makes up the extensive cliff that rims much of the western portion of the gorge.