North Carolina sheriff's deputy killed in crash during chase
TARBORO, N.C. — A sheriff's deputy has died in a crash during a chase in eastern North Carolina.
News outlets reported an Edgecombe County sheriff's deputy was killed in the wreck about 6:15 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Tarboro.
Investigators say the deputy was pursuing a vehicle south on N.C. 111 and when he lost control on a curve and hit an oncoming pickup truck. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Deputy David Manning was killed. Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said he was sad for the loss of the deputy.
Troopers said the two people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
The vehicle Manning was chasing crashed farther down the road. There was no immediate word on that person's condition or why the vehicle was being chased.
