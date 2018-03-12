Renzi says party backs his call to remain in opposition

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi says most of his Democratic Party agrees with his position that the centre -left should remain in opposition and not support any government run by either the centre -right or the populist 5-Star Movement.

Renzi is expected to formalize his resignation Monday when the Democratic Party leadership meets for the first time since it suffered its worst ever defeat in last weekend's parliamentary elections.

No party or coalition won enough votes to govern, setting the stage for arduous talks to see if either 5-Star Movement, the party with the most votes, or the centre -right coalition, which would control more seats as a bloc, can form a stable government.