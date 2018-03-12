Rights group says Myanmar army building on razed villages

BANGKOK — Amnesty International says Myanmar's military is building installations on land in villages that had been occupied by Muslim Rohingya who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after their homes were burned down in what analysts charge was a campaign of ethnic cleansing by the authorities.

The London-based rights group said Monday that eyewitness testimony and analysis of satellite images established that Myanmar's Rakhine state is being militarized at an alarming pace with the construction of army bases, helipads and roads built in villages that had been burned and bulldozed.