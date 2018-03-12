Settlement possible in Alabama execution-useable vein case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Lawyers say a settlement is possible in the case of an Alabama inmate whose lethal injection was halted last month when the execution team could not find a useable vein.

Lawyers for the state and inmate Doyle Hamm wrote that they were in "serious settlement discussions." The filing did not elaborate so it's unclear what the settlement may entail.

Hamm's attorney is seeking to block Alabama from attempting to execute him again.