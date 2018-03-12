Shooting at 'quinceanera' birthday party kills 2 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Three gunmen shot up a 15-year-old's "quinceanera" coming-of-age birthday party in southern Mexico early Monday, killing two people and wounding four more.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. in the city of Chilpancingo as people were gathered at a restaurant specializing in the traditional stew known as pozole.

Witnesses told police one of the partygoers got into a dispute with several young people outside. The youths left but returned minutes later on a motorcycle and opened fire.

Alvarez said the two slain males were 17 and 44 years old.

Photos from the scene showed one of the victims covered by a blue blanket on a dirt patio strung with tarps and festive streamers. Masked police officers stood guard next to an empty pink stroller and plastic tables with cups and soda bottles.