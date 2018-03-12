Suspect pleads not guilty to Chicago police officer's death

CHICAGO — The suspect in the downtown Chicago shooting death of a local police commander has pleaded not guilty to a 56-count indictment.

Shomari Legghette wore an orange jail jumpsuit and hand shackles Monday when he appeared before a Cook County judge. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attended the hearing with other uniformed officers.

A grand jury indicted the 44-year-old Legghette on first-degree murder and other charges Friday in the Feb. 13 killing of Commander Paul Bauer.

Judge Erica Reddick granted a request from prosecutors prohibiting the release of audio, video, reports or other potential evidence. Legghette's attorneys objected.