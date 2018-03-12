The Latest: Break-in suspect shot by Midland police was 16

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Latest on the police shooting of a vehicle break-in suspect in mid-Michigan (all times local):

5:28 p.m.

Authorities say a vehicle break-in suspect shot by an officer in mid-Michigan was 16 and used a recently stolen gun to shoot at the officer.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Dave Kaiser says both suspects in the vehicle break-ins in Midland were 16 and from that area.

Midland police say the gun pointed at the officer was reported stolen from a vehicle in Midland on Sunday.

The name of the dead teen hasn't been released.

Kaiser says the suspects split up when officers responded to the vehicle break-ins about 1:40 a.m. Monday. Police say one fired shots while being chased and the officer returned fire.

The officer wasn't injured. Police say the other break-in suspect was arrested.

___

9:22 a.m.

