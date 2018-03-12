The Latest: Syrian Kurdish official: Thousands fleeing Afrin

BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A Syrian Kurdish official says thousands of people are fleeing the northern town of Afrin as Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters get closer to the besieged Syrian town.

Ebrahim Ebrahim, a Europe-based spokesman for the largest Kurdish group in Syria, the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, says those fleeing are heading toward government-controlled areas.

He said on Monday that people are fleeing out of fear that Turkish troops and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters might commit atrocities against the Kurds and minorities in the town.

Ebrahim described Turkey-backed fighters as "extremist groups."

He says Turkish troops have destroyed water and power stations that supply the town of Afrin, making it difficult for people to stay.

Ebrahim blamed Russia and Turkey for what he called "war crimes that are being committed in Afrin."

Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported that civilians are leaving the town of Afrin, heading to government-controlled areas and the town of Manbij, which is held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

___

1:55 p.m.

France's former president Francois Hollande is calling for no-fly zones over Syria's Kurdish-held area of Afrin and the eastern Ghouta enclave.

Hollande said in an interview to Le Monde newspaper that "it's not possible to celebrate the liberation of some parts of Syria and let whole populations die."

He suggested that his successor, Emmanuel Macron, keep supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria and put pressure on Russia through potential sanctions.

Hollande criticized Russia and Turkey for contributing to Syria's crisis.

Turkey launched a solo military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish militia known as YPG to clear them from the enclave of Afrin. Ankara considers the YPG a terror organization linked to its own Kurdish insurgency, but France backs the fighters in the war against the Islamic State group.

Syrian government forces, supported by Russia, are leading an offensive on the rebel-held eastern Ghouta.

___

12:30 p.m.

The largest rebel group in Syria's eastern Ghouta region, just outside the capital of Damascus, says it has agreed with Russian forces to have wounded people evacuated from the enclave.

The Army of Islam said in a statement on Monday that the agreement with the Russians was reached through the United Nations.

It says the wounded will be evacuated in stages but makes no mention if they are rebel fighters or civilians. The group also did not say when the evacuations would begin or where the wounded would be taken.

Eastern Ghouta has been under a ferocious government offensive since Feb. 18, leaving more than 1,000 civilians dead.

___

12:25 p.m.

Syrian TV says another group of civilians has left the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus through a corridor established by the Syrian army

The state-run TV broadcast footage showing a small group of men, women and children it says left the town of Madyara on Monday. The town was captured by Syrian troops on Sunday.

Syrian government forces split eastern Ghouta in two amid rapid weekend advances, dealing a major setback to the rebels and threatening to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation at the doorstep of the country's capital.

The advances also cut off key towns of Douma and Harasta from the rest of the enclave, further squeezing the residents inside them.