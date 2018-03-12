The Latest: Tillerson: NKorea hasn't yet directly responded

The Latest on proposed talks between the United States and North Korea (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States has "not heard anything directly back from North Korea" since President Donald Trump accepted leader Kim Jong Un's invitation for a meeting. But he says the U.S. does expect to hear directly from Pyongyang.

Tillerson says many steps must occur before the meeting between Trump and Kim. He says that it's in the "very early stages."

Tillerson says nothing has been agreed about the location for the meeting. He says it's "very important that those conservations are held quietly" between North Korea and the U.S.

He says it's time now to "remain patient and see what happens."

Tillerson spoke Monday at a news conference in Nigeria.

___

12:30 a.m.

Trump administration officials say there will be no additional conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders. That's beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises during that time.

The officials' comments followed the surprise announcement last week that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet the North's Kim Jong Un by May.