Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom's takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national security grounds.

The White House says Trump is taking the action on the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign purchases of U.S. entities. Broadcom made an unsolicited bid last year to take over Qualcomm, which has been met by shareholder skepticism and regulatory scrutiny on security and antitrust grounds.