Trump to host Saudi Crown prince at White House on March 20
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will hold talks next week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says 32-year-old bin Salman - the heir apparent to King Salman - will visit the White House on March 20.
Sanders says Trump looks forward to discussing how to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia, as well as how to advance common security and economic priorities.
Trump visited Saudi Arabia last year on his first foreign trip as president.
