UN chief calls himself 'proud feminist,' urges men to follow

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling himself "a proud feminist" and says all men should support women's rights and gender equality.

His announcement was loudly applauded at Monday's opening of the annual two-week meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, a U.N. body that Guterres called "vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women's and girls' opportunities."

He said changing "the unequal power dynamics" that underpin discrimination and violence against women is "the greatest human rights challenge of our time." He called that a goal "in everyone's interests."