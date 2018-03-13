1 dead, 7 injured in high rise Florida condo fire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A deadly fire in a high-rise Florida condominium had firefighters pulling people off balconies as smoke quickly spread early Tuesday. One man was killed, seven other residents were hospitalized and about 100 people have been displaced from the building.

Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King says firefighters extinguished the blaze on the seventh floor of the 15-story building early Tuesday.

A resident who was able to safely get out told firefighters that she walked out of the bathroom and found her apartment on fire.

Smoke spread quickly down the hallway. King says firefighters pulled three people from seventh-floor balconies.

Sheriff's officials said in a news release that 80-year-old Vincent R. Andretta died, likely of smoke inhalation.