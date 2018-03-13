2nd man dies following shootout at Florida business
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Authorities say a second man has died following a shooting at a Florida business.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 43-year-old William Duncan died Monday night at a Lakeland hospital. The shooting occurred earlier that afternoon at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., a manufacturer of barns and garages.
Authorities say 49-year-old Richard Paul Bliss was in an office talking with Duncan and another man regarding a dispute over their presence there. At some point, authorities say, Bliss took out a firearm and shot both men.
Authorities say another person heard shots, came into the office and shot Bliss.
Officials say Bliss was dead when deputies arrived. The third man remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Deputies haven't named the wounded man or the person suspected of shooting Bliss.
