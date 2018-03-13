3 students in critical condition following van, semi crash
BENSON, Minn. — Six young people remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition, following a collision between a school van and a semi in western Minnesota.
The Swift County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds are in critical condition following Monday afternoon's crash west of Benson, which is about 115 miles (185
The 68-year-old woman who was driving the van and a 15-year-old were treated for injuries and released. The truck driver was not seriously injured.
Sheriff's officials say the semi was heading east on County Road 20 when the van struck the front driver's side wheel directly behind the cab.
