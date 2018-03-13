5-Star head firm on being Italian premiere, vague on details
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement is insisting on becoming the country's premier without offering specifics on ending postelection political gridlock.
Luigi Di Maio, whose movement won 32
But he was evasive about what he'd be willing to give during such negotiations and held firm on insisting that he become the 5-Stars' first premier.
Di Maio added: "We're unwilling to betray the popular will" by not heading the next Italian government.
The 5-Star Movement received the most votes of any single party in Italy's March 4 parliamentary election, but not enough to govern alone. A
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
Fatal Sackville house fire caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials'
-
Flights cancelled in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of intense winter storm
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial