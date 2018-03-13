Aide to ex-Iowa Senate leader who kissed lobbyist resigns
DES MOINES, Iowa — A legislative aide to the former Republican majority leader of the Iowa Senate is leaving his job, one day after his boss resigned for kissing a statehouse lobbyist.
Senior Senate Aide Ed Failor, who reported to Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, announced his resignation late Tuesday afternoon. Failor's exit is effective immediately.
Failor tells The Associated Press he didn't want to be a "distraction" as Senate Republicans elect a new leader Wednesday to replace Dix.
Failor's departure is the latest shakeup in the chamber, after Dix resigned Monday. A video released on the
Dix has not addressed the circumstances of his departure. The lobbyist, who works for Iowa League of Cities, has not commented.
