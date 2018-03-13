Atlanta-area police seek same fake officer in 2 sex assaults
ATLANTA — Police in metro Atlanta say two sexual assault cases about a man posing as a law enforcement officer are similar enough to believe the same person is suspected.
Atlanta police Maj. Michael O'Connor said at a news conference Monday the man who assaulted a woman early Friday is potentially the same suspect in another assault roughly four hours later in
Both O'Connor and Cobb County police Capt. Dan Ferrell said investigators are working to identify the suspect and are looking for surveillance cameras that may have caught his vehicle.
