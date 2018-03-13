Authorities: Off-duty officer left weapon at Michigan school

SHEPHERD, Mich. — Authorities say a weapon found in a gym locker at a mid-Michigan school was accidentally left there by an off-duty police officer.

The Shepherd Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that the weapon was left at Shepherd Middle School by an officer who isn't a member of the department. The statement said a student and staff member alerted officials about the weapon.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports Shepherd Public Schools Superintendent Claire Bunker told parents in a mass phone message Monday that the weapon was found before school started that day, prompting speculation about who left the weapon.

Police say additional information, including further details about the weapon involved, isn't immediately being released.

