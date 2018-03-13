Authorities: Off-duty officer left weapon at Michigan school
A
A
Share via Email
SHEPHERD, Mich. — Authorities say a weapon found in a gym locker at a mid-Michigan school was accidentally left there by an off-duty police officer.
The Shepherd Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that the weapon was left at Shepherd Middle School by an officer who isn't a member of the department. The statement said a student and staff member alerted officials about the weapon.
The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports Shepherd Public Schools Superintendent Claire Bunker told parents in a mass phone message Monday that the weapon was found before school started that day, prompting speculation about who left the weapon.
Police say additional information, including further details about the weapon involved, isn't immediately being released.
___
Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning