Breach may have exposed St. Louis patient information online

ST. LOUIS — Personal information on more than 33,000 patients has been potentially made available to the public on the internet as a result of a security breach at BJC HealthCare in St. Louis.

The company disclosed the breach in a news release Monday. Patient information including medical records, names, addresses, Social Security numbers and other information was accessible through the internet from May 9 to Jan. 23. BJC cited a data server configuration error that was discovered during an internal security scan.

Patients were sent letters explaining what happened and offered free identity theft protection.