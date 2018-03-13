Coast Guard searching Virginia waters for Chinese sailor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.
They say he had been fastening a ladder on the Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel's right side when he fell overboard. The 33-year-old man wasn't wearing a life jacket. He was last seen wearing orange coveralls and a blue jacket.
Authorities have been searching for the missing sailor with a helicopter, a cutter and a pilot vessel.
